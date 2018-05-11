Lenovo IdeaPad 330 and 330S are cheap but stylish laptops

They're not the most exciting laptops -- unless you're on a budget, like almost everyone. Then Lenovo's new IdeaPad 330 and 330S budget laptops may seem pretty interesting thanks to relatively powerful configuration options and colorful, almost premium-looking designs. If your budget stretches a little further, check out the higher-end IdeaPad 530S which Lenovo announced at the same time.
The IdeaPad 330S is the higher-end of the two, with the lighter, slimmer, more stylish design, IPS display options with thinner-than-usual bezels, and an aluminum lid, but it starts at $500 (directly converted, £370, AU$670). It comes in Platinum Grey, Midnight Blue, Rose Pink, Blizzard White and Iron Grey.
If that's too pricey for you, the 330 starts at $250 (directly converted, £185, AU$335). It's not as svelte and lacks the metal, but it comes in pretty colors like Platinum Grey, Onyx Black, Mint Green, Midnight Blue, Blizzard White and Chocolate. Plus, in addition to the 14- and 15-inch models, you can get it in 17 inches as well.
Both can be configured with some high-end options like eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia discrete graphics. Battery life isn't great, with ratings in the vicinity of 6 or 7 hours, meaning you're likely to get about 4 or 5 hours in the real world. Available ports vary depending on size and other factors.
They're slated to ship this month.
IdeaPad 330 specifications
|
|14-inch
|15-inch
|17-inch
|Processor
|Celeron; upgradable to Pentium, 7th- or 8th-gen Core i7
|Celeron; upgradable to Pentium, 7th- or 8th-gen Core i7
|7th- or 8th-generation Core i7
|Display
|1,366x763; upgradable to 1,920x1,080
|1,366x763; upgradable to touch and touch/nontouch 1,920x1,080
|1,600x900; upgradable to 1,920x1,080
|Graphics
|integrated; upgradable to Nvidia MX110 or MX130
|integrated; upgradable to Nvidia MX110, MX130 or MX150 or GeForce GTX 1050
|integrated; upgradable to Nvidia MX110, MX130 or MX150 or GeForce GTX 1050
|Storage
|128GB SSD; up to 2TB in various combinations of SSD and HDD
|128GB SSD; up to 2TB in various combinations of SSD and HDD
|128GB SSD; up to 2TB in various combinations of SSD and HDD
|Memory
|4GB; up to 12GB
|4GB; up to 16GB
|4GB; up to 16GB
|Weight
|Starts at 4.6 lbs/2.1kg
|Starts at 4.8 lbs/2.2kg
|Starts at 6.2 lbs/2.8 kg
|Dimensions
|13.3 x 9.8 x 0.9 in/338 x 250 x 23mm
|14.9 x 10.2 x 0.9 in/378 x 260 x 23mm
|16.5 x 11.5 x 1.0 in/418 x 293 x 25mm
|Starts at
|$250 (directly converted, £185, AU$335)
|$250 (directly converted, £185, AU$335)
|$500 (directly converted, £370, AU$670)
IdeaPad 330S specifications
|
|14-inch
|15-inch
|Processor
|Intel Pentium Silver; 7th- or 8th-generation Core i7
|Intel Pentium Silver; 7th- or 8th-generation Core i7
|Display
|1,366x768; upgradable to 1,920x1,080 (IPS)
|1,366x768; upgradable to 1,920x1,080 (IPS)
|Graphics
|Intel integrated; Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 optional
|Intel integrated; Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 optional
|Storage
|128GB SSD; up to 2TB in various combinations of SSD and HDD
|
128GB SSD; up to 2TB in various combinations of SSD and HDD
|Memory
|4GB; up to 12GB DDR or 16GB Intel Optane
|4GB; up to 12GB DDR or 16GB Intel Optane
|Weight
|Starts at 3.7 lbs/1.7kg
|Starts at 4.1 lbs/1.9kg
|Dimensions
|12.7 x 9.2 x 0.8 in/323 x 235 x 19mm
|14.1 x 9.6 x 0.8 in/358 x 244 x 19mm (1050 model is slightly thicker)
|Starts at
|$450 (directly converted, £330, AU$600)
|$450 (directly converted, £330, AU$600)
