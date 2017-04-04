Considering the color white typically symbolizes simplicity, Lenovo couldn't have picked a better color for the Lenovo Ideapad 110S.

The 11.6-inch 110S is a minimalist, all-white laptop with basic functionality and an appropriately affordable price. Thanks to its classy color choice, compact size and comfortable keyboard, it stands out among your typically drab budget laptop choices.

It runs Windows 10, making it more capable than a Chromebook, but it's not a high-powered machine. This budget laptop is perfect for light use like checking as well as responding to emails, word processing and surfing the web (as long as you don't have too many browser tabs or windows open). Anything more and its performance limitations become readily apparent.

The Lenovo Ideapad 110S, which also comes in a 15.6-inch model, retails for $200 (£230 or directly converts to AU$262) though it's currently on sale at Best Buy in the US for $170. For that price, it should satisfy anyone interested in a basic laptop for simple use.

Josh Miller/CNET

White hot design

While it's a cheap laptop, the Lenovo Ideapad 110S doesn't look like one. Yes, the plastic construction gives away its budget status, but at the same time its smooth, matte all-white clamshell gives it a chic charm.

White is a bold choice. Aside from the discontinued white MacBook, I can't remember the last time I've seen a stylish white laptop. I appreciate the flair it gives to an otherwise meek budget laptop.

Josh Miller/CNET

Similar to white clothing items, keeping it looking pristine takes some effort. It acquired some nicks and marks during my time with it, but those were easily removed with a wet cloth.

In addition to its pleasant aesthetic, it's also a delight to carry around. It's petite size makes it extremely portable and it barely makes a dent in your bag.

Josh Miller/CNET

Cozy keyboard

The Lenovo Ideapad 110S has a surprisingly awesome keyboard. Small laptops usually have cramped keyboards, but the Lenovo manages to feel comfortably spacious. The keys don't feel cheap or dingy and they're snappy to respond.

To be fair, Lenovo has a great reputation for outfitting their business laptops with some of the best keyboards around, and it included one in its predecessor, the Ideapad 100. Even so, it's still a bit shocking to find one so solid in a budget model.

Josh Miller/CNET

Additionally, unlike the previous model, the Lenovo Ideapad 110S has a touchpad with full functionality. (The old model wasn't capable of scrolling.) Unfortunately, it still falls short. It's consistently slow to respond to scrolling and lags if too many tabs or apps are open.