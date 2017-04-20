A 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook with a durable design

Lenovo

Lenovo's latest Chromebook offers a versatile and durable design for an affordable $279 starting price. It's expected to hit stores later this month.

The Lenovo Flex 11 has a "multimode" built-in 360-degree hinge that allows it to be used in a variety of ways: opened like a basic laptop, propped up like a tent (for watching video) or folded like a tablet (for gaming).

For such a modest laptop, it has some impressive durability built into its design. Its water-resistant keyboard can take a big spill (about 1 cup of water or 220ml) and has channels underneath it that drain liquid away from electrical components. Additionally, its reinforced ports and sealed touchpad help avoid damage if a spill occurs.

That's not all, though. Lenovo also claims that the laptop, weighing in at a little over 3 pounds, is drop-proof from 75cm (2.4 feet). It also has non-slip texture on the cover for a secure grip when carrying it around.

