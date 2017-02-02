Leica Sofort review:

The coolest and priciest way to take instant snaps

Reviewed:
The Good The Leica Sofort looks great and it's perfect for taking instant snaps at house parties.

The Bad You can get the same features from instant cameras that cost a quarter of the price.

The Bottom Line If you can stomach the cost, the Leica Sofort is a beautiful way to explore the fun of instant photography.

There are so many bad things I can say about the Leica Sofort instant camera.

I can tell you how I struggled to make it focus, how expensive it is compared to other instant cameras, how the film's plastic packaging is wasteful or simply how it's fundamentally pointless in an age of affordable digital cameras.

But if you're looking for an instant camera, you don't care about any of that.

leica-sofort-product-8.jpg
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Leica Sofort is for anyone who loves the retro thrill of instant photography and wants a camera from an iconic brand. You just have to decide whether it's worth splashing out for that pleasure.

Discuss: Leica Sofort (orange)

