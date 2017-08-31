JBL Reflect Fit are earphones that measure your heart rate

Aloysius Low/CNET

Instead of strapping a wearable around your wrist or a heart rate monitor around your chest, why not leave all that at home and go for a workout with just your headphones?

That seems to be the idea behind JBL's new addition to its Reflect range, the Reflect Fit, which are Bluetooth earphones packing heart rate monitors. The in-ear heart rate tracker is located in the earbud, measuring your heart rate with analyzing light that's refracted from blood vessels in your ears.

Using one is as simple as plugging them in your ears and hitting a tiny button to start the analyzing process. Once it's calibrated, you just tap the heart rate button anytime to hear your reading. It talks over your music, which is great because you can go straight back to listening. When it comes to actual sound quality, the earphones don't overemphasize the bass, and deliver respectable highs.

Aloysius Low/CNET

I tried them out while jumping and running around, and found it pretty hard to dislodge the earbuds once they're in place. If they do fall out they'll still be attached to the neck band, so you don't have to worry about losing them.

The headphones have a 10 hour battery life and are IPX5 sweat proof. The Reflect Fit will go on sale starting from October for £120, which converts to about $155 and AU$195 respectively.

Quick specs