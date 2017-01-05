This may be the coolest new Bluetooth speaker at CES 2017

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

JBL has taken its Pulse Bluetooth speaker and its built-in light show to the next level, making the speaker fully waterproof and improving the sound.

I got a chance play around with the upcoming Pulse 3 for a few minutes here at CES 2017 and while it's hard to tell how much better it sounds, it does look a lot different from its predecessor (the Pulse 2), which I liked a lot. The mesh grill is gone and the speaker has a tough semi-transparent outer plastic shell. It looks even more like a digital lava lamp.

One of the key new features is that it's fully waterproof, which means you can drop it in the shallow end of a pool at night and get some really cool effects for a short period of time (an IPX7 certification means that you can submerge it in up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes). You won't get any sound out of it if it's underwater -- Bluetooth doesn't transmit through water -- but you can't have everything.

The Pulse 3 carries a list price of $200 (which roughly converts to £162 and AU$274) and hits stores this spring. We'll have a full review as soon as we get our hands on a review sample.

The JBL Pulse 3 Features

Wirelessly connect up to two phones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing music (the speaker now has full 360-degree stereo sound, according to JBL)

Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery provides up to 12 hours of music and light show playtime

IPX7 waterproof design

Build your own party by connecting more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers together to amplify the listening experience

Customizable 360-degree light show sets the atmosphere, animating your favorite songs automatically by synchronizing its light show with your music

Noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone lets you take calls from your speaker with stunning audio clarity

Customize your light show experience and configure your JBL Connect+ settings with the JBL Connect+ App for iOS and Android

Available on JBL.com and select retailers for $200 starting spring 2017 in white and black. For more information, visit JBL.com/CES