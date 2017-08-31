JBL Free takes on the Apple AirPods

JBL

If you're looking for an Apple AirPod ($229.00 at Apple) alternative for your Android phone, here's the JBL Free.

Like the AirPod, the Free does away with cables completely, and are basically tiny and very easily lost earbuds that sit right in your ear. And if you're thinking of using these at the gym, they come with silicon sleeves to help them stay in place, because we all know that running around with totally cordless earbuds are a recipe for your wallet's disaster.

The Free features 4 hours of music playback, and if you run out of juice, you can pop them into the Smart Charging Case for a quick charge -- 15 minutes gets your one hour of playback, and the case has power enough for another 20 hours of use. You can also answer calls with one earbud while listening to music on the other (which sounds pretty distracting).

JBL says the Free will pack JBL's Signature Sound feature for audio, and we'll be sure to check it out at the booths in a bit. The Free won't actually be that expensive at £120 (around $155, AU$195), and will be available starting October 2017.

Quick specs

JBL Signature Sound



Bluetooth connectivity



Secure Fit Silicone Sleeves



Smart Charging Case



Besides the Free, JBL also announced a new range of kids headphones, the JBL Junior, which comes in both wired and wireless versions that lock the volume to a a maximum of 85db, so you don't blast out your kids' growing ears.

The JBL E65BTNC isn't the most impressive of names, but the £150 (around $195 and AU$245) headphone for the company's E-series line now adds active noise cancelling features to the mix.

The highlights of JBL's announcements though, are its new really large portable speaker, the Boombox, which you can check out the hands-on here, as well as a pair of in-ear headphones equipped heart rate tracker and an Under Armour tie up for an exercise-friendly on-ear headphone.