JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker gets improved sound, full waterproofing

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

JBL's Flip 4 Bluetooth portable speaker looks virtually identical to the Flip 3 but it has some improvements on the inside, including new drivers and full waterproofing.

I got a quick chance to listen to it at CES 2017 and it's hard to tell how much better it sounds -- JBL says 20 percent better -- but it remains one of the top compact Bluetooth speakers for less than $100 (it lists for $99.95). I'll have a full review -- and compare it to the Flip 3 -- when it comes out this spring.

JBL Flip 4 Features

Wireless Bluetooth Streaming: Wirelessly connect up to two smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing music

12-hours of playtime: Built-in 3000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 12-hours of playtime

IPX7 Waterproof (can be dunked in water)

Connect more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers together to amplify the listening experience

Speakerphone with noise and echo-cancelling

Voice Assistant Integration: Access Siri or Google Now from your JBL speaker with a button press

New fabric covering and rugged rubber housing make the Flip 4 more durable than previous model

JBL Bass Radiator: Dual external passive radiators help deliver more bass

Available on JBL.com and select retailers for $99.95 starting in spring 2017

6 color options, including black, white, teal, gray, red and blue