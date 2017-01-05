The Latest New Products Must-See

JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker gets improved sound, full waterproofing

jbl-flip-41.jpgEnlarge Image

The JBL Flip 4 ships this spring in 6 color options.

 David Carnoy/CNET

JBL's Flip 4 Bluetooth portable speaker looks virtually identical to the Flip 3 but it has some improvements on the inside, including new drivers and full waterproofing.

I got a quick chance to listen to it at CES 2017 and it's hard to tell how much better it sounds -- JBL says 20 percent better -- but it remains one of the top compact Bluetooth speakers for less than $100 (it lists for $99.95). I'll have a full review -- and compare it to the Flip 3 -- when it comes out this spring.

JBL Flip 4 Features

  • Wireless Bluetooth Streaming: Wirelessly connect up to two smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing music
  • 12-hours of playtime: Built-in 3000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 12-hours of playtime
  • IPX7 Waterproof (can be dunked in water)
  • Connect more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers together to amplify the listening experience
  • Speakerphone with noise and echo-cancelling
  • Voice Assistant Integration: Access Siri or Google Now from your JBL speaker with a button press
  • New fabric covering and rugged rubber housing make the Flip 4 more durable than previous model
  • JBL Bass Radiator: Dual external passive radiators help deliver more bass
  • Available on JBL.com and select retailers for $99.95 starting in spring 2017
  • 6 color options, including black, white, teal, gray, red and blue
jbl-flip-4-horizontal.jpgEnlarge Image

The Flip 4 can be stood vertically or laid down horizontally.

 David Carnoy/CNET

Hot Products

 

Discuss: JBL Flip 4

Conversation powered by Livefyre

Where to Buy

JBL Flip 4

Part Number: CNETJBL Flip 4

Visit manufacturer site for details.