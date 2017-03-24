The Good The JBL E55BT is an attractively designed over-ear Bluetooth headphone that's relatively comfortable, sounds decent and works reliably. It folds up and flat and has decent battery life.

The Bad A bit of treble push, no carrying case included.

The Bottom Line JBL's new top-end model in its "value" E-Series Bluetooth headphone line delivers solid sound and a comfortable fit for the price.

