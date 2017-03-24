Not everyone wants to spend $300 on a premium Bluetooth headphone, which is where products like JBL's E55BT come in. An over-ear headphone and top-end model in JBL's "value" E-Series line of wireless headphones, the E55BT is the successor to the E50BT and retails for $150, £100 and AU$230. It comes in multiple color options.
While the E55BT didn't blow me away with its sound or build quality, it's a likable headphone that sounds decent, is attractively designed, fits comfortably and has good battery life: 20 hours at moderate volume levels. It also worked nearly flawlessly, with minimal Bluetooth hiccups and easily paired and repaired with the iPhone 6S and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge I used in my testing.
Like the on-ear E45BT, the E55BT has integrated music control buttons on the right ear cup (along with a built-in microphone for making calls) and also comes with a detachable fabric cable with a one-button remote for wired listening. No carrying case is included.