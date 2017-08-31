If you're going to throw a party, then you're definitely going to want the new JBL Boombox.

The massive 11-pound (5.25 kilogram) wireless Bluetooth speaker is what the party doctor ordered, featuring four active transducers and two bass radiators. Even at 50 percent volume, it was more than enough to fill the office space. (As well as shock some of my colleagues, who weren't expecting me to be blasting "Boom! Shake the Room." It shook the room, and then some.)

Besides aptly filling the space with clear highs and a moderate bass, the IPX7 waterproof speaker also sports a 20,000mAh battery, and with its two USB ports it can also double as a smartphone charger.

Aloysius Low/CNET

I tried a variety of tracks and came away impressed. Classical pieces sounded like I was there, while more party rock tracks got me sufficiently amped up. You can also switch from indoor to outdoor modes, with indoor giving you more bass and outdoor aiming for a more expansive sound since there are no walls for the sound to bounce off. And if one Boombox isn't enough, the speaker features JBL Connect+, which means you can pair it with 100 other speakers.

It will hit markets in fall for around £400 (which converts to around $515 and AU$655 respectively).

