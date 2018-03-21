Enlarge Image Jabra

Jabra continues to add to its line of Elite wireless headphones with a new premium noise-cancelling neckband-style headphone that features three microphones and promises top-of-the-line call quality. Designed to compete with Bose's QuietControl 30, the Jabra Elite 65e is set to ship in April 15 for $199. (That's roughly £140 or AU$260, with official UK and Australian prices TBA.)

At the time I reviewed it, I called the Bose QC 30 "the ultimate neckband-style Bluetooth headphone," but this Jabra may have what it takes to stake a similar claim.

I liked Jabra's more affordable neckband-style Elite 25e and gave high marks to the new Elite 65t totally wireless earbuds. The Elite line will soon include the 65t Sport as well as the Elite 45e, a more traditional neckband-style wireless headphone that will cost $100.

While I haven't tested this model yet -- we'll be getting a review sample in April -- I expect it to easily earn a spot on our list of best wireless headphones for making calls.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

While Jabra is highlighting the noise-cancelling and communication features, the headphone is also designed for music listening and is sweat-resistant (IP54-rated) so you can use it at the gym or for running. It's also worth mentioning that it's one of the first headphones to feature Bluetooth 5.0, though you'll need a compatible Bluetooth 5.0 device to take advantage of it.

The only drawback to the headphones is that you can't use them in a wired mode and plug them into an in-flight entertainment system. Ideally, that's a feature these headphones should have.

Here are the Elite 65e's key feature, according to Jabra: