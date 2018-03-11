CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Smart Home

Instant Pot Max cooks faster, has more features than other models

The Instant Pot Max cooks faster thanks to higher pressure. It also sports slick touchscreen controls.

img-20180310-105624Enlarge Image

Meet the new Instant Pot Max.

 Chris Monroe/CNET

The newest Instant Pot promises to cook food faster and give you more options than other models of the popular electric pressure cooker. 

The Instant Pot Max was on display Saturday at the International Home and Housewares Show here in Chicago. It's a 6-quart (5.6-liter) electric pressure cooker that can crank up its pressure to a full 15 psi (pound per square inch), an ability once reserved to stovetop pressure cookers. (Other Instant Pot models have a 12 psi maximum.) The higher pressure means that the Instant Pot Max should cook ingredients up to 15 percent faster than the company's quickest appliances do today. The higher pressure will also let you use the Instant Pot Max for home canning, the company said. 

Now Playing: Watch this: Instant Pot Max cooks faster, has new skills
1:15

Instant Pot reps said the Max will be able to hold its pressure at a high level continually, as opposed to other available electric models, whose levels are prone to fluctuate.

The Instant Pot Max's other enhancements include a slick touchscreen display, updated controls with backlit LED labels and a central control dial you can use to navigate through the Max's menu options.

img-20180310-105628Enlarge Image

A look at the Instant Pot Max's new controls.

 Brian Bennett/CNET

Beside canning, other cooking options on the Instant Pot Max include manual pressure cook, sauté or brown, steam, slow cook, soup or broth, and yogurt. You can also tweak how these presets handle food. For instance, you can adjust pressure and temperature or add a delayed start.

instant-pot-max-ihhs-4Enlarge Image

The Instant Pot Max has touchscreen controls.

 Chris Monroe/CNET

Perhaps most interesting is the new automatic pressure-venting function. With current Instant Pots, you either wait for a natural release or manually open the steam valve. With the Max, you can program it to release its pressure quickly, slowly or pulse for moderate speed. Also useful is a planned agitation feature that will stir food.

Where to Buy

Instant Pot Max

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Best Smart Home Devices for 2018

See All

This week on CNET News

'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real
'Westworld' comes to gritty, fantastical life at SXSW
'Bombshell' shatters myth around Wi-Fi inventor Hedy Lamarr

Share your voice