igloohome Smart Deadbolt 02 review:

Igloohome's Deadbolt 02 makes lockouts a thing of the past

Reviewed:
The Good Igloohome's Deadbolt 02 is a versatile lock with a keypad, a Bluetooth fob and a physical key. With added battery jump start, it seems nearly impossible to get locked out.

The Bad The app doesn't do quite as much as you'd think. No locking your door or viewing the lock status.

The Bottom Line If you're looking for a touchscreen keypad, Igloohome's Deadbolt 02 is a great-looking lock with physical and Bluetooth key options.

CNET Editors' Rating

7.3 Overall
  • Features 7.0
  • Usability 7.0
  • Design 8.0
  • Performance 7.0

Review Sections

Singapore-based startup igloohome released its second generation deadbolt this year. The Deadbolt 02 is a sleek and simple bluetooth deadbolt with a keypad and physical key. If you're looking for a Bluetooth lock with a touchscreen keypad, the $199 Deadbolt 02 is a sensible choice.

igloohome-deadbolt02-product-photos-4

A sleek, stylish keypad is the fastest of the Deadbolt 02's three access methods.

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Deadbolt 02 works via Bluetooth, turning your phone into a Bluetooth key. The touchscreen keypad locks and unlocks your door with a PIN. Having both of these options makes the Deadbolt 02 a valid alternative to using a traditional unconnected lock. You can still access your home with a physical key, though you will need a sharp object to depress a button on a rather flimsy-feeling plastic cover to reveal the keyhole.

Installation is simple enough. Instructions aren't included in the box, but they are available on the app or igloohome's website. Four AA batteries power the lock, and you'll receive notifications when they're running low. If you find yourself locked out of the house with the lock's batteries dead, you can jump start the lock with a 9V battery and two nodes built into the base of the lock.

igloohome-deadbolt02-product-photos-2

The Deadbolt 02 includes a physical lock and two keys, as well as two nodes on the bottom for 9V battery jumpstart.

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The igloohome app, available on Google Play and the App Store, manages most major features of the lock. From here, you can set individual PINs or send Bluetooth keys to friends and family. You can also view battery life, schedule temporary PINs and see an activity log. The Deadbolt 02 system allows up to 285 active PINs at a time. Once you've reached the maximum, you'll need to clear your PIN list to add more.

An Airbnb Connect feature currently free and in beta testing syncs with your Airbnb calendar and auto-generates a PIN for each scheduled guest. Once the beta testing phase is complete, this service will cost $5 per lock per month. To me, that seems like a big price tag for something I could probably manage myself.

