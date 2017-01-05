iFrogz aims its new Impulse wireless headphone at people who can't afford Beats

Owned by Zagg, iFrogz is known for making inexpensive products that perform better than you'd expect. I liked its in-ear sports headphone, the Summit Wireless, and I'm going to check out its new Impulse on-ear wireless headphones here at CES 2017. They're available now for $60 (no word yet on international pricing), which puts them in competition with Skullcandy's popular Grind Wireless, which cost around $80 online.
Here's a look at the Impulse's key features. I'll let you know how they sound as soon as I get my hands on a pair.
- On-ear music and call controls
- Built-in mic for quick and easy calls on the go
- 40mm drivers
- Up to 12 hours of battery life
- 3.5mm (wired) audio jack option
- AeroFoam ear pads
- Available in white and black for $59.99 at Zagg.com