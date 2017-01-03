The Pulsefire is the first mouse in HyperX's house

Enlarge Image HyperX

HyperX, memory chip maker Kingston's foray into gaming hardware, has made a name for itself with headsets and an excellent keyboard, but up until now, there wasn't a mouse in the house. Announced at CES 2017, the Pulsefire is set to fill the gap in the range.

The first optical mouse in the HyperX range comes with the standard loadout on gaming mice -- namely programmable side buttons, a treaded scroll wheel and rubberised grips. It also packs in four preset DPI settings (400/800/1,600/3,200), letting you calibrate your mouse's sensitivity on the fly, and a braided USB cord to offer a little more durability, a welcome touch that Razer has been using on rival products since time immemorial.

The Alloy FPS mechanical keyboard really impressed me last year, especially since it wasn't really the kind of release I was expecting from a company best known for releasing RAM. Stay tuned for more in-depth impressions when we go hands-on with the Pulsefire.

The Pulsefire is due out in April 2017 for under $50 (no local pricing yet, but that converts to AU$70 or £40).

