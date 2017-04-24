HyperX Cloud Revolver S review:

HyperX approach gaming peripherals with a very simple design ethos. Its number one concern is the number one requirement from you, and it's a philosophy that's largely paid off for the relatively young company. The Cloud Revolver S, announced at CES 2017, is the biggest, baddest headset in the company's range.

Going back to that design principle, HyperX is aiming for comfort first and sound second. But between the memory foam cups, wider steel headband, 50mm drivers and plug-and-play Dolby 7.1-channel surround sound, the Revolver S isn't messing around with performance either. There's just a couple of problems with how it delivers.

Enlarge Image Luke Lancaster/CNET

Key Specs

50mm neodymium drivers

Memory foam cups

Weight: 360g, 376g with mic (roughly 0.8lb)

3.5mm jack or USB connection

Dolby Virtual 7.1

Plug-and-play

Control box with discrete voice and sound control and 3 sound profiles

Some minor lip gymnastics are required if you're trying to squeeze drinks in between respawns. Or you could use a straw. The point is that the mic itself, once plugged in, isn't retractable or easily folded away. It's bendable, but you can really only do so much with it if it's in your way, and I found myself missing the low-profile or folding mics on other headsets I've used.

Enlarge Image Luke Lancaster/CNET

Sound quality itself was superb, both for gaming, comms and general music playback. I wouldn't be caught replacing my usual bluetooth headphones with these to use in the office or during my commute, but you're getting crisp, multi-channel quality and clear voice chat both ways.

Likewise, the in-line audio control box felt cumbersome. It's quite large and the clip on the back is fine for a pocket or a lapel, but it's not much use if you're in a plain t-shirt. Or I guess, no shirt. I'm not judging how you play games. As it's home to both your voice and audio volume controls and mute buttons, you want to keep it in easy reach, but it's hard to find a good place to put it.