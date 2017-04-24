HyperX Cloud Revolver S review:

HyperX Cloud Revolver S review: Gaming audio on cloud nine

Reviewed:
Compare These

CNET Editors' Rating
Be the first to review!

The Good The Cloud Revolver S is unfairly, obscenely comfortable. It's like wearing two sound pillows on your face.

The Bad Missing the on-ear buttons of a lot of other headsets makes mid-game muting and volume tweaks a bit of a pain.

The Bottom Line Some design choices get in the way of function, but for comfort and sound quality the Cloud Revolver S is sunshine on a rainy day.

Visit manufacturer site for details.

8.5 Overall
  • Design 8.5
  • Features 8.0
  • Performance 9.0

Review Sections

HyperX approach gaming peripherals with a very simple design ethos. Its number one concern is the number one requirement from you, and it's a philosophy that's largely paid off for the relatively young company. The Cloud Revolver S, announced at CES 2017, is the biggest, baddest headset in the company's range.

Going back to that design principle, HyperX is aiming for comfort first and sound second. But between the memory foam cups, wider steel headband, 50mm drivers and plug-and-play Dolby 7.1-channel surround sound, the Revolver S isn't messing around with performance either. There's just a couple of problems with how it delivers.

revolver-s-05.jpgEnlarge Image

The gentle elasticity and memory foam cups make the Cloud Revolver S feel custom-made for your head.

 Luke Lancaster/CNET

Key Specs

  • 50mm neodymium drivers
  • Memory foam cups
  • Weight: 360g, 376g with mic (roughly 0.8lb)
  • 3.5mm jack or USB connection
  • Dolby Virtual 7.1
  • Plug-and-play
  • Control box with discrete voice and sound control and 3 sound profiles

Some minor lip gymnastics are required if you're trying to squeeze drinks in between respawns. Or you could use a straw. The point is that the mic itself, once plugged in, isn't retractable or easily folded away. It's bendable, but you can really only do so much with it if it's in your way, and I found myself missing the low-profile or folding mics on other headsets I've used.

revolver-s-02.jpgEnlarge Image

The mic is detachable, but that's not really a solution.

 Luke Lancaster/CNET

Sound quality itself was superb, both for gaming, comms and general music playback. I wouldn't be caught replacing my usual bluetooth headphones with these to use in the office or during my commute, but you're getting crisp, multi-channel quality and clear voice chat both ways.

Likewise, the in-line audio control box felt cumbersome. It's quite large and the clip on the back is fine for a pocket or a lapel, but it's not much use if you're in a plain t-shirt. Or I guess, no shirt. I'm not judging how you play games. As it's home to both your voice and audio volume controls and mute buttons, you want to keep it in easy reach, but it's hard to find a good place to put it.

Best Computer Accessories of 2017

See All

This week on CNET News

Ads for voice assistants are here and they're already terrible
Eternime wants you to live forever as a digital ghost
Samsung to patch Galaxy S8's red display issue, report says
 
 

Discuss: HyperX Cloud Revolver S

Conversation powered by Livefyre