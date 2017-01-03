HyperX's Cloud Revolver S does no-fuss surround sound

Enlarge Image HyperX

HyperX approach gaming peripherals with a very simple design ethos. Its number one concern is the number one requirement from you, and it's a philosophy that's largely paid off for the relatively young company.

Spinning out of memory chip maker Kingston, HyperX has only been releasing gaming hardware for a few years, but it's been making a name for itself with affordable headsets and an excellent keyboard, the Alloys FPS.

Its offering of headsets is slightly wider, with happy contenders in a few price ranges. The Cloud Revolver S, announced at CES 2017, is the biggest, baddest one in the range.

Going back to that design principle, HyperX is aiming for comfort first and sound second. But between the memory foam cups, wider steel headband, 50mm drivers and plug-and-play Dolby 7.1-channel surround sound, the Revolver S doesn't look like it's messing around on either front.

It also runs off a single USB port, which means it won't need an audio box like some other gaming headsets you'll have come across. HyperX is boasting that this is the first time a gaming headset has plug-and-play surround sound. What that means for sound quality will have to wait until we go hands-on, but if it tops out the Cloud Range of headsets in quality as well as price, HyperX is likely to win a few more fans.

The Cloud Revolver S will be available in March 2017 for $150 (no local pricing, but that converts to about AU$210 or £120).

