I gave Huawei's Mate 10 Pro an excellent score thanks to its combination of raw power and good looks. The Honor View 10, also made by Huawei, takes almost all of the same key specs, but ditches the slick glass of the Mate in favour of a blue metal shell.

To my eye, the View 10 doesn't look as luxuriously premium as the Mate 10 Pro, but there is an ace up the View's sleeve: its price. At £450 in the UK ($633 in the US, AU$783 in Australia), it's a whole £250 less ($352, AU$435) than the Mate 10 Pro. That's a whole lot of money saved for a phone that is functionally identical.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

For similar money you could also consider the excellent OnePlus 5T, a 6-inch phone with a slick design and a clean, easy-to-use interface. The OnePlus 5T's front-facing camera performs better, but they're both powerhouses when it comes to everyday tasks.

Or you could save yourself a packet and go for the Honor 7X. It's got the same 6-inch display and a similar dual-camera setup on the back but pares down the processor performance to come in with a much lower price tag. At £270 ($380, AU$470), the 7X is the one to go for if you don't care about powering through the latest games.

But for that exciting combo of top-end power and good looks, the View 10 is a superb choice if you don't want to empty your wallet.

Metal versus glass

I quite like the feel of the smooth, matte metal View 10, and the deep blue tone is a welcome change from black, too. That said, the Pro's all-glass back looks and feels like a much more luxurious device and will certainly draw more attention when you whip it out on the bus. Whether that slick design is worth the extra cash is a decision only you can make.

They're practically the same size, too, with the View 10's 6-inch display marginally undercutting the Mate 10's 6-inches. With identical 2,160x1,080-pixel resolutions, both screens are equally sharp, and both are bright enough to do your Instagram feed justice. The Honor 7X's display is the same size and resolution too, so is a better option for you if you're after the biggest screen for the lowest cost.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The cheaper View 10 has something the Mate 10 Pro doesn't: a headphone jack. If you're loathed to buy an adapter dongle, or give up the fancy pair of wired headphones you've just bought, this might be a reason to pick the Honor. The jack comes at the expense of water resistance -- something you will get with the Mate 10 Pro. That means you'll need to be on your guard around clumsy friends carrying beer.