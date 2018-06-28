CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Huawei's Honor 7S is about as affordable as phones get

It'll retail for just £99, which converts roughly to $129 and AU$175.

honor-7s-black-1

 Huawei

We liked Huawei's recent Honor 10 phone, but at £399 (converts to $540 or AU$720), it's hardly a budget device.

The latest Honor phone though, the 7S, is truly a phone for those on a tight budget. It'll sell for just £99 in the UK, where it's now available. Though there's no word on an Australian or US release, that price roughly translates to $129 and AU$175.

For that modest price, you'll get a phone with a 5.45-inch, 720x1,440-pixel display. With an 18:9 screen ratio, it has less bezel than you'd expect from a £99 phone. Inside is 16GB of storage, a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek CPU and 2GB of RAM.

Huawei is pushing two special features: Loud Voice Call, which during a phone call helps the other person's voice cut through ambient noise, and a smart battery management function to extend battery life.

Now Playing: Watch this: The Huawei P20 Pro is a low-light photography champ
2:16

Huawei's premium P and Mate lines typically have blazing fast processors and cutting-edge features, like the recent P20 Pro's triple camera setup. The Chinese company's Honor line, meanwhile, is aimed at people who don't want to drop a huge amount of cash on a phone. The 7S is on the cheaper side, with more pricey phones in the range including the 7X

Key specs

  • 5.45-inch, 720x1,440-pixel display
  • Quad-core, 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6739 CPU
  • 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage
  • Expandable storage up to 256GB
  • 13MP rear camera, 5MP selfie shooter
  • 3,020mAh battery 

Where to Buy See All

CNET may get a commission from these offers.

Hot Products

This week on CNET News

You can now download Apple's iOS 12 public beta. Bring on the Memoji
WPA3 Wi-Fi is here, and it's harder to hack
Amazon HQ2 dark horse? Inside Toronto's bid to draw tech giant to Canada

Share your voice