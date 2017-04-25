Huawei Honor 6X review:

It's cheap, but I'd rather have the Moto G5 Plus

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
Compare These

CNET Editors' Rating
Be the first to review!

The Good The Huawei Honor 6X has a dual rear camera, a ton of advanced camera tools and it's way cheap.

The Bad It runs an older version of Android and sometimes lags when launching or switching apps. Photo quality doesn't live up to the tools.

The Bottom Line The Motorola Moto G5 Plus is the better budget phone is nearly every way. Get the Huawei Honor 6X only if you really want a dual rear camera.

Visit manufacturer site for details.

6.9 Overall
  • Design 7.0
  • Features 7.0
  • Performance 6.0
  • Camera 7.0
  • Battery 8.0

Review Sections

The Huawei Honor 6X has two things that the Galaxy S8 does not: dual rear cameras and a fast, accurate rear-mounted fingerprint reader that's actually easy to reach. (Samsung's Galaxy S8 has a single camera lens on the back and awkwardly puts its fingerprint reader to the left of the camera.)

Huawei's play here is simple: Bring some of the advanced features you'd otherwise find only on a top-tier device to a seriously budget phone -- one that costs $250 or £225, which converts to about AU$331. So to "beat" the Galaxy S8 in this fashion -- and to be clear, the Honor 6X is absolutely not in the S8's league -- is a feather in Huawei's cap. It's also a way to put other affordable phones, such as the Motorola Moto G5 Plus, on notice.

The problem is, the Honor 6X falls short of the G5 Plus, its true competitor, in nearly every way. Even the 6X's double rear cameras and higher-resolution front-facing camera (8-megapixel versus the G5 Plus' 5-megapixel lens) produce less distinct and detailed shots than the G5 Plus. For roughly the same price, the Moto G5 Plus is the clear budget winner.

huawei-honor-6x-8258-008.jpg
16
Huawei Honor 6X wants to be your two-camera budget buddy

If you live in the UK, the smaller, cheaper Moto G5 is another affordable option. Scroll to the end for a full specs comparison of all three phones.

Best phones of 2017

See All

  • Samsung Galaxy S8

    That stunning curved screen will make your mouth water, but the awkward fingerprint reader...

  • Google Phone

    With the help of an Assistant, Google's first in-house designed Pixel phone makes a kickass...

  • Apple iPhone 7 Plus
    Starting at: $1,228.00

    Apple's larger iPhone has a few distinct advantages, and its dual cameras can pull off...

  • Samsung Galaxy S7
    Starting at: $589.00

    We reviewed the new Samsung Galaxy S7 in London, Berlin, San Francisco and Sydney. It's...

  • Oppo R9s

    Oppo's R9s is proof that midrange phones have flagship features in their sights. Enviable...

This week on CNET News

How Dish Network could shake up your wireless service
Is Comcast's new wireless service right for you?
March for Science goes to Silicon Valley
 
 

Discuss: Huawei Honor 6X

Conversation powered by Livefyre