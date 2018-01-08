Sarah Tew/CNET

With HP's newest Spectre x360 15, creative pros and power users won't feel the need to own both a high-performance laptop and a pricey pen-enabled tablet.

Inside this year's model of the premium 15.6-inch two-in-one you'll find quad-core eighth-gen Intel Core i-series processors, backed by your choice of Radeon RX Vega M or Nvidia GeForce MX 150 discrete graphics, which should allow you to power through graphics and photo and video work.

Now Playing: Watch this: HP Spectre x360 15 aims to flip MacBook Pro lovers

The 360-degree hinges let you position the screen in a variety of screen positions, and while it's big to use as a handheld tablet, the 4K UHD touchscreen makes for quite the canvas. HP's new Tilt Pen lets you shade at different angles for a real pen-on-paper feel, too.

Other premium touches include up to two Thunderbolt USB-C ports for running external 4K displays or high-speed data transfers, a fingerprint reader on the side for sign-ins or purchases and an infrared webcam for logging in with facial recognition with Windows Hello.

And even with a 4K UHD display, HP is promising up to 13 and a half hours of runtime.

Coming to Best Buy and HP.com in March, prices will start at $1,370. In the UK, that converts to about £1,010 and in Australia it's around AU$1,750, with real prices yet to be announced for those countries.

