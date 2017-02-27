HP Pro x2 redesign encroaches on Surface Pro territory

HP

The HP Pro x2 612 G2 is a complete redesign of 2014's G1, a tablet that's downright clunky compared to today's Windows 10 two-in-ones. In fact, the G2, announced in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress, has more in common with a Microsoft Surface Pro 4 than the G1.

Instead of the original's pull-apart design, with teeth that slot into the tablet's side making it look like a thick clamshell laptop, the Pro x2 612 G2 is a fanless, slim 12-inch full HD tablet with a fold-out kickstand and a magnetically attached keyboard cover. It's essentially the company's HP Elite x2, but tuned-up with the latest seventh-generation Intel processors, tougher construction and better security.

Available now at a starting price of $979 (roughly £785 or AU$1,275), it's built for business use, right down to its keyboard, which features shortcut keys for starting presentations and making video conference calls. Instead of the Elite x2 keyboard's cloth back, HP went with something that could be easily wiped down for dusty environments or medical use and the tablet is designed to pass MIL-STD 810G tests.

Other features include:

Processors up to Intel Core i7-7Y75

8GB of memory

Up to 512GB of storage

Integrated Intel HD Graphics 615

Dual-band wireless 802.11ac with optional WWAN

USB 3.1 Type-C (docking, charging and data transfer) and USB 3.0 ports, microSD card slot and headphone/microphone combo jack

HP

HP will also offer several accessories, including an active Wacom pen for drawing and writing on the screen, USB-C docks for power and peripherals, mobile scanning and a rugged case for extreme work environments.