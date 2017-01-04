HP is not afraid to put a curve on it. At CES 2017 it debuted two new high-end, curved displays, including an all-in-one computer and a gaming monitor.

HP Envy Curved AIO 34

Josh Miller/CNET

The HP Envy Curved AIO 34 is an ultra-wide, 34-inch all-in-one computer (there's also a similar 27-inch model available) with a special design and pricing starting at $1,729. (UK and AU pricing converts to £1,729 AU$2,389, respectively

Not only is the screen elegantly curved, the computer and its B&O speakers are built into the dock, allowing for an impressively thin display (to match its sleek and skinny bezels, I assume).

Josh Miller/CNET

Additionally, it has a radial button on the dock to easily turn the volume up and down, and tucked inside of the display there's a built-in pop-up camera that you can easily hide if you have any privacy concerns.

It's expected to go on sale on HP's website on January 11 and at select retailers on February 26, 2017.

Specs

34-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio screen

Seventh-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 CPU options

Nvidia GPU

Up to 256GB SSD and 2TB HDD

Four front-facing speakers

Wireless charging (optional)

HP Omen X

Josh Miller/CNET

HP made a monitor to match its big, powerful and cube-shaped Omen X gaming computer. The Omen X has an ultra-wide, curved 35-inch display with a 3ms response time and 100Hz refresh rate. It's expected to go on sale in the US in March for $1,299. (UK and AU pricing converts to £1,056 and $1,795, respectively)

Josh Miller/CNET

Specs