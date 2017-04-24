HP brushes the dust off its cheapest DreamColor

hp-dreamcolor-z42x.jpg

When you want a color-critical display without spending a ton of money, this HP monitor is worth a look.

 HP

Looking to pick up a pro-color-quality display at a price south of $1,000? HP has revved its cheapest DreamColor, the 24-inch DreamColor Z24x to G2.

The update is very minor -- the specifications are identical with the exception of brightness, which dropped from 350 nits to 300 nits. But if you're looking for an inexpensive color-critical display, it's worth knowing this exists. And you can find the three-year-old model for less than $450 (£462), so you could pick one up even cheaper if you go for the last generation. Except in Australia, where it's AU$1,071.

When the DreamColor Z24x G2 ships in July it will cost $559 in the US. I don't yet have pricing or availability for other regions, but the US price converts to approximately £467 and AU$795.

Key specifications

Manufacturer price $559
Size (diagonal) 24 in/61 cm
Resolution WUXGA
(1,920x1,200)
Aspect ratio 16:10
Panel type IPS
Backlight type LED
Maximum gamut 99 percent Adobe RGB (96 percent DCI-P3)
Rotates vertically Yes
Bit depth 8
(10-bit simulation via FRC)
Typical brightness (nits) 300
Color profile stored in hardware Yes
Hardware calibration compatibility X-Rite i1 Display Pro, Klein Instruments K10-A
Selectable color spaces sRGB, Adobe RGB, BT.709
MHL (Mobile High-definition Link) support No
HDMI 1 x 1.4
DVI 1 x DVI-D
USB 3.0 (out) 4 x USB 3.0
USB 3.0 (in) 1
DisplayPort 1 x 1.2 (out), 1 x 1.2 (in)
Release date July 2017

The most important thing to note is that it's not a true 10-bit panel; like many less-expensive monitors, the Z24x uses an 8-bit panel and use FRC -- frame-rate control -- to interpolate colors between screen-refresh frames and deliver the appearance of a bigger gamut, but might cause some flicker. But it does have hardware profiles, so at least for color-critical sRGB it's a step up.

