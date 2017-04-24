HP brushes the dust off its cheapest DreamColor

HP

Looking to pick up a pro-color-quality display at a price south of $1,000? HP has revved its cheapest DreamColor, the 24-inch DreamColor Z24x to G2.

The update is very minor -- the specifications are identical with the exception of brightness, which dropped from 350 nits to 300 nits. But if you're looking for an inexpensive color-critical display, it's worth knowing this exists. And you can find the three-year-old model for less than $450 (£462), so you could pick one up even cheaper if you go for the last generation. Except in Australia, where it's AU$1,071.

When the DreamColor Z24x G2 ships in July it will cost $559 in the US. I don't yet have pricing or availability for other regions, but the US price converts to approximately £467 and AU$795.

Key specifications Manufacturer price $559 Size (diagonal) 24 in/61 cm Resolution WUXGA

(1,920x1,200) Aspect ratio 16:10 Panel type IPS Backlight type LED Maximum gamut 99 percent Adobe RGB (96 percent DCI-P3) Rotates vertically Yes Bit depth 8

(10-bit simulation via FRC) Typical brightness (nits) 300 Color profile stored in hardware Yes Hardware calibration compatibility X-Rite i1 Display Pro, Klein Instruments K10-A Selectable color spaces sRGB, Adobe RGB, BT.709 MHL (Mobile High-definition Link) support No HDMI 1 x 1.4 DVI 1 x DVI-D USB 3.0 (out) 4 x USB 3.0 USB 3.0 (in) 1 DisplayPort 1 x 1.2 (out), 1 x 1.2 (in) Release date July 2017

The most important thing to note is that it's not a true 10-bit panel; like many less-expensive monitors, the Z24x uses an 8-bit panel and use FRC -- frame-rate control -- to interpolate colors between screen-refresh frames and deliver the appearance of a bigger gamut, but might cause some flicker. But it does have hardware profiles, so at least for color-critical sRGB it's a step up.