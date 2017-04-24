HP brushes the dust off its cheapest DreamColor

Looking to pick up a pro-color-quality display at a price south of $1,000? HP has revved its cheapest DreamColor, the 24-inch DreamColor Z24x to G2.
The update is very minor -- the specifications are identical with the exception of brightness, which dropped from 350 nits to 300 nits. But if you're looking for an inexpensive color-critical display, it's worth knowing this exists. And you can find the three-year-old model for less than $450 (£462), so you could pick one up even cheaper if you go for the last generation. Except in Australia, where it's AU$1,071.
When the DreamColor Z24x G2 ships in July it will cost $559 in the US. I don't yet have pricing or availability for other regions, but the US price converts to approximately £467 and AU$795.
Key specifications
|Manufacturer price
|$559
|Size (diagonal)
|24 in/61 cm
|Resolution
|
WUXGA
(1,920x1,200)
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Panel type
|IPS
|Backlight type
|LED
|Maximum gamut
|99 percent Adobe RGB (96 percent DCI-P3)
|Rotates vertically
|Yes
|Bit depth
|
8
(10-bit simulation via FRC)
|Typical brightness (nits)
|300
|Color profile stored in hardware
|Yes
|Hardware calibration compatibility
|X-Rite i1 Display Pro, Klein Instruments K10-A
|Selectable color spaces
|sRGB, Adobe RGB, BT.709
|MHL (Mobile High-definition Link) support
|No
|HDMI
|1 x 1.4
|DVI
|1 x DVI-D
|USB 3.0 (out)
|4 x USB 3.0
|USB 3.0 (in)
|1
|DisplayPort
|1 x 1.2 (out), 1 x 1.2 (in)
|Release date
|July 2017
The most important thing to note is that it's not a true 10-bit panel; like many less-expensive monitors, the Z24x uses an 8-bit panel and use FRC -- frame-rate control -- to interpolate colors between screen-refresh frames and deliver the appearance of a bigger gamut, but might cause some flicker. But it does have hardware profiles, so at least for color-critical sRGB it's a step up.