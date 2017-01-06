Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

It's hard to find a security camera that's truly versatile, but Honeywell's new Lyric C2 Wi-Fi Indoor Camera is an exception. With local storage, free cloud storage an optional cloud storage upgrade, as well as optional professional monitoring, the Lyric C2 really lets you decide how you want to manage your home security.

Are you a budding DIYer interested in experimenting with home security for the first time? You can buy a single Lyric C2, install it yourself and use local storage -- an 8GB SD card comes with your camera purchase -- or the free cloud storage to review old footage.

Are you sold on a more comprehensive security and smart-home system? You can buy multiple Lyric C2's, have a professional dealer install them and integrate them with Honeywell's own professionally monitored security system. Not only will you have the cameras watching over things, the installer will also configure sensors, control panels, thermostats (video below) and other connected devices to work alongside them.

Here's an overview of the Lyric C2's specs:

High-definition (HD) resolution

A 138-degree field of view

Two-way audio

8GB SD card

Free 24-hour cloud storage

Optional 7- or 30-day cloud storage upgrades

Optional professional monitoring

Motion and sound detection

Geofencing

Four detection zones

In addition to the Lyric C2, Honeywell also added the Lyric C1 Wi-Fi indoor camera to its lineup today. The Lyric C1 has a lot of the same features as the Lyric C2, although it's a more paired-down version with a 135-degree field of view and just two detection zones. Honeywell hasn't released pricing information for the Lyric C2 or C1 just yet, but the cameras should be available within the first few months of 2017.

Honeywell also announced that its Lyric Home Security and Control System now works with Apple's smart-home platform, HomeKit. Read more about this news here.

Click here to find out what else is happening at CES 2017.