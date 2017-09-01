Enlarge Image Haier

Haier today introduced an upcoming washer-dryer combo dubbed Super Drum; it's due to hit stores in Europe in 2018. US availability has not yet been announced.

Interestingly, the Chinese appliance manufacturer claims the Super Drum is both compact in size and large in capacity.

Check out its dimensions below:

Dimensions: 985 x 460 x 701 millimeters (38.8 x 18.1 x 27.6 inches)



601-millimeter drum diameter (23.7 inches)



445-millimeter drum access (17.5 inches)



10-kilogram load capacity (22 pounds)



6-kilogram drying capacity (13 pounds)



This model also has a lot of connected features. Here's an overview:

14 cycles

68 decibels



LED touch display



Smart Dosing -- auto-dispensing detergent



Smart Detecting -- senses the amount of water needed for each load

Antibacterial treatment -- claims to get rid of 99.8 percent of bacteria



Haier's Super Drum washer and dryer is expected to hit retail in Europe in 2018; pricing information has not yet been announced. Haier purchased the US appliance manufacturer GE Appliances in 2016.

