You can lounge in your bed and tell Amazon's Alexa to start your coffee, tea or sous vide circulator thanks to a new Skill from small appliance manufacturer Gourmia.

Gourmia displayed a new line of six Wi-Fi-enabled appliances at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. The company hasn't released prices for these countertop gadgets, and they anticipate a release in the second quarter of 2017. You'll be able to control all the of appliances through Gourmia's new app, but three of those appliances will work with Alexa, Amazon's voice-activated digital assistant:

A 10-cup automatic drip coffee maker with a built-in grinder

A fusion loose-leaf tea maker

A sous vide pod (it's a device that will create a temperature-controlled water bath)

The controls will work thanks to a Skill (the capabilities that you enable Alexa to perform) called Mia. So if you want some tea in the morning, you'll be able to say, "Alexa, tell Mia to start my tea."

Integration with Alexa has been big at this year's CES. And we've already seen small appliances like the Joule sous vide circulator work with Alexa.