Like to fry foods? Now you can watch them cook from the comfort of your smart device.

A new line of countertop fryers will have Wi-Fi and cameras so you can watch your food cook in a live stream on your smart device. Gourmia, an small appliance manufacturer based in Brooklyn, showed off the $150 FryHigh Auto Rotisserie Multi-Fryer and $180 Free Fry 360-Degree Turbo XP Air Fryer with Wi-Fi at the International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago this week. Both products are available on Amazon.

The prototype fryer on display had a camera called the Cook Cam attached to the outside of the cooker looking into the fryer through a clear window. You'll be able to take photos and video while your food is cooking through the iOS and Android Gourmia apps. Pictures of common dishes that chefs have prepared will also be available in the app so you can make sure you're on the right track while you prepare your meal.

This is the first fryer we've seen with a camera, but we have seen live-stream cooking on $1,495 June Intelligent Oven, a countertop convection oven. Gourmia's take on live-stream cooking isn't as advanced as the June. The camera on the June was built into the top of the oven, and Gourmia's cameras are attached to the outside of the unit. And the Gourmia's cameras don't do as much as the June, which included software that enabled the cameras to recognize certain foods and cook them automatically.

Gourmia has an eye on adding connectivity to its products. The company has previously announced integration with Alexa, Amazon's voice-activated virtual assistant, and it says Google Home smart speaker compatibility is also on its way. But Gourmia has to compete with small appliances from other companies that are more widely distributed and polished, such as Anova Culinary.