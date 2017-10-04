Google Pixel 2 XL: What we know so far

The Pixel 2 XL (and the smaller Pixel 2) are expected to be unveiled at Google's big event on October 4 in San Francisco.

Here's a roundup of the most recent leaks as we approach the big unveiling:

4:50 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

People who want the bigger second-gen Pixel may have to wait until Nov. 15, according to a report.

Leakster Evan Blass shows curvy corners and home screen notifications that could appear on Google's flagship phone two days before its debut.

And look like a tuxedo, according to a new rumor.

Google Pixel 2 event live: Watch the livestream of Google's press conference

Pixel 2 rumor roundup: Everything we know so far about Google's upcoming smartphone