Google Home Mini: What we know so far

The Google Home Mini (and the larger Home Max) are expected to be unveiled at Google's big event on October 4 in San Francisco.
Here's a roundup of the most recent leaks as we approach the big unveiling:
Walmart offers sneak-peek of Google Home Mini
Is a cheaper, smaller Google Home Mini on its way? A Walmart preorder page, which was quickly taken down Tuesday, offers a clue.
To beat Alexa, Google needs to stop following Amazon's lead
Google is expected to unveil a device similar to the Amazon Echo Dot on Wednesday, but it has the pieces in place to do more.
Google Home 'Max': Is Home getting supersized, stereo-ized?
Google is developing a larger, premium, stereo-speaker-equipped version of its smart Home gadget, says a report.
Pixel 2, Pixelbook, Home Mini: Everything Google that leaked
Hey Google: Your devices are showing.
Google Home Mini reportedly will take on the Echo Dot
According to Droid Life, the trimmed down smart speaker will make its debut at Google's upcoming Pixel 2 launch on October 4th.
