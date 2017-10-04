Google Home Mini: What we know so far

The Google Home Mini (and the larger Home Max) are expected to be unveiled at Google's big event on October 4 in San Francisco.

Here's a roundup of the most recent leaks as we approach the big unveiling:

Is a cheaper, smaller Google Home Mini on its way? A Walmart preorder page, which was quickly taken down Tuesday, offers a clue.

Google is expected to unveil a device similar to the Amazon Echo Dot on Wednesday, but it has the pieces in place to do more.

Google is developing a larger, premium, stereo-speaker-equipped version of its smart Home gadget, says a report.

Hey Google: Your devices are showing.

According to Droid Life, the trimmed down smart speaker will make its debut at Google's upcoming Pixel 2 launch on October 4th.

