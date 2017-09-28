Garmin announces Star Wars, Marvel and Disney-themed Vívofit Jr. 2

Enlarge Image Garmin

Garmin's newest kids activity tracker, the Vívofit Jr. 2, has gone Hollywood.

Thanks to a licensing deal with Disney, parents can now buy their kids a Vívofit with Disney, Star Wars and Marvel-themed bands. Characters include Minnie Mouse, BB-8 and Marvel's Captain America, and each band theme offers a corresponding mobile app adventure where children can complete missions to unlock a new character.

With a list price of $100 (£80, AU$130), the Vívofit Jr. 2 costs $20 more than the original (which now sells online for a little bit less). However, this new model has a color screen while the original had monochrome display.

The replaceable battery is designed to last at least a year and each tracker comes with one of two band options: a stretchy band for smaller wrists or an adjustable band for older kids. Additional bands cost $30.

We'll let you know how much of an improvement the Vívofit Jr. 2 is over the original as soon as we get our hands on one. Here are its key features, according to Garmin: