Cameras

Fujifilm XF10 is the cheapest APS-C compact yet

At $500 it's less expensive than many smaller-sensor competitors. But it's got a relatively slim feature set in comparison, too.

xf10-gold-leftoblEnlarge Image

Fujifilm soldiers on with its APS-C compacts.

 Fujifilm

In an age when most people believe phone photos are "dSLR quality," whatever that means, a camera with an actual dSLR-size sensor and a fixed-focal-length lens is a tough sell. Fujifilm has carved a niche for its X100 series with enthusiasts who appreciate the image-quality advantages of a large sensor. 

But the $700-$1,000 compact models, a price range where fixed-lens APS-C compacts used to reside, now tend to be feature-crammed, with practical zoom ranges and fast operation in exchange for a modest drop in photo quality. Fujifilm's trying its luck at $500 with the new XF10, channeling the spirit of the excellent (now unavailable) two-year-old X70, but without many of the enthusiast-friendly manual buttons and dials. 

xf10-black-backEnlarge Image

The XF10 has a mode dial, but most of the operation is via screen navigation.

 Fujifilm

The XF10 is slated to ship in August for $500. I don't have pricing or availability information for the UK or Australia, but the US price converts to roughly £380 and AU$675.

It retains the relatively compact body -- as compact as you can get with a sensor of its size -- including the same 28mm-equivalent lens. It's a little lighter, which seems to come from jettisoning the flip-up display. That's potentially a mistake, since a flip-up screen makes the camera selfie-friendly. 

Another cost-saving measure was going with a standard CMOS sensor instead of one of its own X-Trans sensors, which makes a lot of sense. It probably was more accident than decision, as supplies of the latest X-Trans became an issue, but not everyone is a fan of them.

Now Playing: Watch this: Spice up your photos with these DIY lenses and filters
2:23

But while compacts from companies like Sony and Panasonic offer 4K video, fast autofocus and high-frame-rate continuous shooting, the XF10 retains the photo-first, pared-down operation of the X100. While the XF10 adds 4K video support, it's only at 15 frames per second. Which is fine if you like your video stylized rather than lifelike. It can do some burst shooting, but only for a short interval.

So, it looks like a great option for a niche market: people who care about photo quality above all else, including focal-length flexibility, and want to spend as little as possible.

Specifications

Sensor effective resolution

24.2MP CMOS

Sensor size

APS-C

(23.5 x 15.7mm)

Focal-length multiplier

1.5x

OLPF

Yes

Sensitivity range

ISO 100 (exp)/ISO 200-ISO 6400/ISO 51200 (exp)

Lens (35mm equivalent)

28mm

f2.8

1x

Closest focus

3.9 in/10 cm

Burst shooting

6fps

13 JPEG/ n/a raw

(burst only available with focus and exposure fixed at first frame)

Viewfinder 

(mag/ effective mag)

None

Hot shoe

No

Autofocus

91 points

hybrid AF

AF sensitivity

n/a

Shutter speed

30 - 1/4,000 sec (1/16,000 electronic shutter); bulb to 60 minutes

Metering

256 zones

Metering sensitivity

n/a

Best video

H.264 QuickTime MOV 

4K UHD 2160/15p

Audio

Stereo; mic input

Maximum best-quality recording time

29:59 mins

IS

None

LCD

3 in/7.5 cm 

Fixed touchscreen

1.04m dots

Memory slots

1 X SDXC

Wireless connection

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Flash

Yes

Wireless flash

Yes

Battery life (CIPA rating)

330 shots

(1,800 mAh)

Size (WHD)

4.4 x 2.5 x 1.6 in

113 x 64 x 41 mm

Body operating weight

9.8 oz (est.)

279 g (est.)

Mfr. price

$499.95 

Release date (US)

August 2018

