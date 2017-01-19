Fujifilm X100F brings essential update to the flagship enthusiast compact

Enlarge Image Fujifilm

The current generation of Fujifilm's popular enthusiast "compact" with an APS-C-size sensor, the X100T, has been around for over two years. Even then, the camera only got one significant update since it launched in 2011, when the original X100 graduated to the X100S. Now Fujifilm delivers a relatively major update with the X100F, at the same price as all the X100 models before it.

That price is $1,300, and it's slated to ship in the US in February 2017. I don't have regional availability, but given the consistent launch pricing for the series, I'm guessing it will be £999 and AU$1,750; directly converted from the US price, though, that's £1,060 and AU$1,730 at current exchange rates.

There aren't a lot of changes, but the few enhancements are important. They include: