Fujifilm X-T100 is a pretty little alternative to a cheap dSLR

Fujifilm delivers another stylish mirrorless camera for the phone-camera-doesn't-cut-it-anymore set.

Fujifilm has always done classy retro, and the new Champagne Gold and Dark Silver continue that tradition.

Just a half-step up from its 2-year-old entry-level X-A5 mirrorless, Fujifilm recasts most of the components of that model into a slightly more advanced package. But it's still intended it for the entry-level enthusiast who wants something smaller and more flexible than a dSLR with no compromise on quality. 

The X-T100 adds an OLED electronic viewfinder and flip-out touchscreen display (which also tilts), and the design mimics that of Fuji's high-end models such as the X-T2. That puts it right in competition with models like the Olympus OM-D E-M10 III and more expensive models from Sony.

The camera is slated to ship in June at $600 for the body and $700 for the kit with the Fujinon XC15-45mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ (power zoom) lens. We don't have UK or Australian pricing or availability, but those prices directly convert to about £450 and AU$800 for the body and £525 and AU$930 for the kit.

x-t100-gold-back

The back display swings out as well as tilting up or down.

x-t100-darksilver-top-xc15-45mm

I have two words for you: no grip. But you're welcome to pay extra for one!

The X-T100 looks like a pretty typical example of the class. It doesn't use Fujifilm's X-Trans CMOS, which makes sense in a camera like this; it uses a traditional CMOS sensor. And while its battery life is still shorter than a comparable dSLR, its 430-shot rating is pretty good for a mirrorless. Aside from the lack of a grip -- a now-standard practice to cut costs -- the only notable drawback is its 4K recording. You're limited to 15 frames per second.

Specifications


Sensor effective resolution 24.2MP CMOS
Sensor size 23.5x15.7mm APS-C
Focal-length multiplier 1.5x
OLPF Yes
Sensitivity range ISO 100 (exp)/200 - ISO 12800/51200 (exp)
Burst shooting 6fps 26 JPEG
Viewfinder (mag/ effective mag) OLED EVF 0.4-inch/10mm 2.4 million dots 100% coverage 0.93x/0.62x
Hot shoe Yes
Autofocus 77-point phase detection, 45-area contrast AF
AF sensitivity
Shutter speed 30-1/4,000 sec.; bulb to 60 min; 1/180 x-sync (electronic shutter to 1/32,000 sec)
Shutter durability n/a
Metering 256 zones
Metering sensitivity n/a
Best video H.264 QuickTime MOV UHK 4K/15p, 1080/60p
Audio Stereo, mic input
Manual aperture and shutter in video Yes
Maximum best-quality recording time per clip 30 mins/4GB
Clean HDMI out n/a
IS Optical
LCD 3 in/7.5 cm 3-way tilting touchscreen 1.04m dots
Memory slots 1xSDXC
Wireless connection Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Flash Yes
Wireless flash Yes
Battery life (CIPA rating) 430 shots (1,260 mAh)
Size (WHD) 3.3x4.8x1.9 in 83x121x47 mm
Body operating weight 15.8 oz (est.) 448 g (est.)
Mfr. price (body only) $600
Primary kit $700
Release date June 2018

