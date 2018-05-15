Fujifilm Instax SQ6 shoots square-format instant film for $130

Cactus Images Limited

First came the Instax Square SQ10 digital camera. Then the Share SP-3 SQ mobile printer. And now there's the Instax Square SQ6, an instant film camera that shoots 62-mm square (2.4-in.) photos.

Unlike the SQ10, the SQ6 is fully analog like all of Fujifilm's other Instax cameras. That means you're shooting straight to film and every time you press the shutter release you get a film print. Every shot is one of a kind.

To make those shots even more special, Fujifilm is including three color filters -- orange, purple and green -- that fit over the built-in flash. The flash will automatically adjust exposure, too, so you don't end up blowing out your subject or losing the background to darkness.

The camera has three focus modes covering close-ups (0.3 to 0.5 m/1 to 1.6 ft), landscapes (2 m/6.6 ft to infinity) and a Normal mode that focuses on subjects between 0.5 to 2 meters (1.6 to 6.6 feet). There's a selfie mode, too, that adjusts focus and brightness for close-up portraits and there's a small mirror next to the lens to help frame your shot from the front. A 10-second self-timer and tripod mount let you get out in front of the camera hands-free.

Available in white, gold and gray versions, the camera will sell for $130, which converts to approximately AU$170 and £95, with film running $17 per pack of 10 photos (£9 in the UK and AU$35 in Australia). You can find the film for less at about $13 a pack. Though that's a higher cost per shot than Fujifilm's 2x3-inch instant film, it's less than the $2-per-shot cost of Polaroid Original's OneStep2.

