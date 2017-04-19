Fujifilm Instax Square is an instant film camera for Instagrammers

Fujifilm

Fujifilm's Instax Square SQ10 is an instant film camera with the convenience of a digital camera.

Unlike the camera maker's other Instax cameras, the SQ10 doesn't shoot straight to instant film, but instead uses a very small digital image sensor that captures 1,920x1,920-pixel images (roughly 4 megapixels). All shots are stored straight to internal memory (it'll hold up to 50 photos) or an optional microSD card. It also trades in an optical viewfinder for a 3-inch LCD for framing and editing pictures before you print. And instead of Fujifilm's 2x3-inch film, the SQ10 shoots new square Instax film.

Because of its digital insides, the camera, which arrives in May for $280 (approximately £218 and AU$370 in the UK and Australia, respectively), can do much more such as take close-ups as close as 4 inches (10 cm), crop in on your subject and shoot with ten different filters, vignette control and brightness adjustment.

While the film measures 86 mm by 72 mm ( 3.4 by 2.8 inches), the actual picture portion is 62 mm square (2.4 inches). That's not a big print size, but hey, at least the packs of film are expensive: $17 per pack of 10 photos (that converts to roughly £13 in the UK and AU$23 in Australia). The upside to the design, though, is that you're only printing the shots you want, so there are no wasted prints.