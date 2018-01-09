Enlarge Image Ezviz

A new product from security camera maker Ezviz will get to know your friends and family.

The Lookout Smart Door Viewer costs $230 (or about £170 or AU$295 roughly converted. It was announced today along with the $110 ezGuard outdoor camera (£80 or AU$140).

Ezviz makes affordable home security products. We first tested the Ezviz Mini, a $70 720-pixel HD camera with night vision, motion detection and local and cloud storage. At the time, the Mini was one of the most budget-friendly HD cameras we had seen.

Since then, Ezviz has replaced the Mini with the 1080p HD Mini Plus cam and added additional products, like the Mini 360 Plus.

The Lookout might be Ezviz's most ambitious device to date, due in large part to its promised facial recognition technology. It has a night-vision-equipped HD camera and a screen that goes inside your house so you can see what's happening outside at a glance. You can also use the related app to see what's happening remotely.

Ezviz says you can create a database of friends and family members, too, which the camera's software should be able to use to identify whoever's at your front door. The ezGuard camera works indoors and outdoors. It comes complete with a 100-decibel siren designed to detect motion activity and send you related alerts. Both the Lookout and the ezGuard are supposed to work with Amazon Alexa and Ezviz's other security cameras. The cameras will go on sale in early 2018.

Click here to see what else is happening at CES 2018.