To the uninitiated, making pour-over coffee properly is a challenge. The $99 Motif Mentor scale is designed to help by using a clever combination of app connected smarts and wireless Bluetooth link to phones and tablets.

Born from a partnership with Perfect Company, the people behind the Perfect Drink and Perfect Bake products, the Mentor scale operates in much the same fashion. It talks to custom mobile software to walk would be home baristas through the coffee brewing process step by step. For instance the scale confirms the precise amount of coffee grounds, water, and stepping or filtration time.

The solution doesn't just coach pour-over either. According to Espresso Supply, parent company to the Bonavita line of coffee makers and the Motif brand, the Mentor can school its owners in the art quality cold brew and drip java too.

The Motif Mentor scale at a glance

Costs $99 (£77 in the UK, roughly AU$131 in Australia)

Planned availability for September 2017

Also will work with the Perfect Drink app for crafting cocktails

