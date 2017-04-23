The $169 (£132 in the UK, roughly AU$224 in Australia) Motif Essential coffee maker may look familiar. That's because it's made by Espresso Supply, the same company behind our favorite home coffee maker, the Bonavita BV1900TS. Built to adhere to the SCAA's (Specialty Coffee Association of America) strict guidelines for "golden cup" brewing, chances are good the appliance will whip up drip every bit as good as our Editors' Choice winning java pot.

Other specs for the Motif Essential also remain the same. These include a 1.2L (8 cup, 40 ounce) water reservoir and matching carafe. It does use type 4 paper filter cones, unlike the BV1900TS which relies on flat-bottomed basket filters to strain its grounds.

Motif Essential coffee maker details