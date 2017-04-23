Top of the new Motif line of coffee makers sits the Motif Elements. Priced at $179 (£140 in the UK, roughly AU$237 in Australia), this kitchen brewer was dreamed up by company Espresso Supply -- the same team behind the Bonavita brand of drip machines. We love the Bonavita BV1900TS which earned our Editors' Choice award by blending excellent performance at a great price.

According to Espresso Supply, the Motif Elements builds on the BV1900's ability to brew truly tasty pots of java by adding other useful features. These include a removable water tank, programmable brew times, and wedge-shape design. The reason for the later is for shoehorning the coffee maker into the corners of kitchen counters to save space. Espresso Supply also says the machine has been tested to pass the SCAA's (Specialty Coffee Association of America) guidelines for "golden cup" certification.

Details for the Motif Elements