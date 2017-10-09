Ecovacs Winbot 950 keeps a tight grip to clean your windows

Aloysius Low/CNET

I hate cleaning glass. It's usually tough work and the water stains never seem to come off, no matter how much cleaning fluid I use or how hard I scrub. And it's worse with windows, especially if you stay in a high-rise apartment like I do, and unless you want to risk a fall to death, leaning outside of your windows to wipe them clean is a terrible idea.

Thankfully, the safety issue can be easily solved, if you have Ecovacs Winbot 950 lying around. The Winbot 950 is a window cleaning robot that attaches to the glass via really strong suction power -- creating a vacuum seal -- and then moves around your window frame cleaning it.

The robot cleaner is easy to set up, though there are plenty of cords to deal with. There's an extension cable, a safety cord, and the power adapter. You'll want to make sure the safety cord is looped in and secured on the safety suction cup, which is then adhered to the inside of your window. Spray some of the cleaning fluid, and you're almost ready to go.

Turn on the power, place the Winbot against the window and then hit the start button to get it going. If you're worried about the Winbot falling to its death, well, the good news is that even if the power cuts out, the backup battery has enough juice to keep the Winbot attached for about 15 minutes.

The Winbot will then move up, down, and side to side on the window, cleaning it through the micro-fiber pads at the bottom. The window seemed a lot cleaner once it was done, though if you're not satisfied, you can always tell it to go again. Once done, simply hold on the start button to turn off the vacuum seal and pick it up before it falls off the window.

Honestly, the Winbot is a tad pricey at $399 (that converts to about £305, AU$515) to just clean the outside of your windows, but if you live in an apartment, this may be handy if you must have shiny sparkling panels. Otherwise if you really don't have lots of glass windows or panels in your home, you're better off cleaning it by hand.

