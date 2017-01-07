Is it a robot vac or a security cam? Well, both actually

Enlarge Image Ecovacs Robotics

With brands like iRobot, Neato and Dyson leading the charge with app-enabled robot vacuums, floor cleaners are getting a lot smarter. Case in point? Ecovacs Robotics Unibot.

Like many other models on the market today, Unibot is lithium-ion powered and has a 90- to 100-minute expected run time. It also has a related app, where you can program your bot to clean automatically at certain times and even view a map of rooms and where you want it to clean.

But Unibot is doing something that I've never seen with any other robo-vac before -- it has a couple of optional accessories.

Yes, Unibot is compatible with a standard-definition Ecovacs-brand security camera, as well as an air purifier module. They're designed to sit on top of the robot vacuum. Of course, both can't ride on top of the bot at the same time, but you can choose the accessory you want -- either the camera or the purifier.

Ecovacs also plans to integrate with smart home tech when it launches in the US in the second half of 2017. Think voice control integrations and possibly more with lighting, climate and other connected home devices. Unibot wants to be the heart of your smart home.

