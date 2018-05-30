DJI

DJI might be best known for its consumer and pro drones, but it also makes camera stabilizers aka motorized gimbals for those people, too.

Back at CES 2018, DJI announced the $129 Osmo Mobile 2 for phones alongside the Ronin-S, the company's first single-handed stabilizer made for DSLR and mirrorless camera systems. Pricing and availability wasn't set until today, though, with a starting price of $699, AU$1,099 or £669 and an expected shipping timeframe of late June. You can preorder today direct from DJI.

DJI says the motor system can support payloads up to 8 pounds (3.6 kg) and the most popular camera-and-lens combinations including the Canon 1D and 5D, Panasonic GH and Sony Alpha series. It can compensate for zoom lenses and works with in-body and in-lens stabilization systems, and it can handle speeds up to 47 mph (75 kph) with a Panasonic GH5 and a 50mm lens using an optional top hotshoe bracket.

Like Osmo, the Ronin-S has a mobile app that will allow for automatic camera moves for panorama, motionlapse, timelapse and tracking shots. There are also dedicated control buttons for the camera, a joystick for precise positioning, a focus wheel that can be mounted on either side of the handle and a Sport mode that allows the motors to keep pace with fast-moving subjects.

Hot-swappable batteries let you keep shooting without having to stop, but DJI also says a single battery will get you up to 12 hours of operation (though that's going to vary depending on what you're doing and the payload).

Though $699 might sound steep, it is competitive with similar systems. The FeiyuTech A2000, for example, sells for $549 and includes both single- and dual-handed grips and has camera controls and a mobile app for additional shooting features like timelapse. However, it doesn't have quite the range of features as Ronin-S and supports only up to 5.5 pounds (2.5 kg).

DJI will also have several optional accessories including an add-on screen for advanced controls without a phone, a remote controller and an external focus motor for manual lenses. Additional mounts for vehicles, jibs and a dual-handle system can also be used with the Ronin-S.