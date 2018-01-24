CNET también está disponible en español.

DJI Mavic Air: Folding 4K mini drone lands Jan. 28 for $799

More powerful than the palm-sized Spark, but less expensive than the Mavic Pro, the Air is the Goldilocks in the DJI lineup.

image-uploaded-from-ios

 Josh Goldman/CNET

DJI's colorful little Spark is enough camera drone for most people and starts around $400. But if you want more -- longer range, a better camera, more flight time -- you had to step all the way up to the company's Mavic Pro ($1,599.95 at Apple). And that's where the new Mavic Air comes in.

Announced on Tuesday, the Air is essentially an upgraded Spark, starting at $799, £769 or AU$1,299. It folds like the Mavic Pro to make it more convenient for travel and has folding feet to help lift it above grass and gravel for take-offs and landings. It can fly further and faster than the Spark and stay in the air longer: DJI claims a flight time of up to 21 minutes. That's not quite as good as the Pro's 30 minutes, but better than the Spark's 16.  

Like the other models, the Air is loaded with sensors to help it do things like avoid obstacles in front, behind and below, and keep it stable even without a GPS lock. In fact, it will not only avoid objects but can fly itself around them, according to DJI.

As with the Spark, you can pilot the Air with your phone or the included controller for greater range, but if you just want to shoot a quick video clip or take a selfie, it can be flown entirely with hand gestures. 

mavic-air-in-hand

With its blades folded in, the Mavic Air's body isn't much larger than a smartphone.

 Josh Goldman/CNET

More drone coverage

The drone's camera is an improvement over both the Spark and Pro, at least on paper. DJI says it used a new image processor to add 4K-resolution video capture at up to 30 frames per second and shoot 32-megapixel panoramic photos. To stabilize the camera, DJI used a three-axis motorized gimbal, an improvement over the Spark's two-axis gimbal.

The Mavic Air can be preordered now at DJI.com and elsewhere. It's available in stores and begins shipping on Jan. 28. The $799 base model includes the redesigned remote, while the step-up model gives you more propellers, batteries and a charging hub for $999, £949 or AU$1,599.

Here are the full specs, according to DJI:

  • Three-axis stabilized 4K camera
  • 24mm F2.8 lens
  • New ventilation system prevents overheating
  • Increased signal coverage with new omnidirectional antenna
  • Foldable body
  • 21-minute flight time
  • 2.5-mile range
  • Reaches speeds up to 42.5 mph
  • Can take off and fly at up to 16,000 feet (4,900 meters) above sea level
  • Optional remote has been redesigned for portability, with removable thumbsticks
  • Built-in 8GB storage with microSD expansion
  • USB-C port
  • Three colors: white, black, red
  • Preorders start Tuesday, ships and available in stores on Jan. 28
  • $799, £769, AU$1,299 starting price includes remote, propeller guards and case 
  • $999, £949, AU$1,599 "Fly More" bundle adds additional propellers, 2 extra batteries and a multi-battery charging hub

Editors' note: This is a developing story. Check back soon for additional info.

