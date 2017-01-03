Dell flips its high-end XPS 13 into a new hybrid

Dell's XPS line of laptops, available in 13-inch and 15-inch models, is one of our favorites because the laptops are well-built, with a great design and keyboard. But most importantly, they have a nearly invisible bezel around the screen, making for a very striking edge-to-edge look that almost no other laptop can match (Dell calls it the Infinity display).
Now Dell is expanding the idea into hybrids with the new XPS 13 2-in-1, which is a 360-degree hinged convertible with a very similar slim bezel display. That means you can fold the 13-inch display back into a table tent or kiosk position, or fold it all the way back into a slightly chunky tablet. The nice thing about this style of hybrid is that it works great as an ordinary clamshell laptop as well.
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 See full gallery
Inside, you've got Intel Core i5 and i7 Y-series low-voltage processors, and the Gorilla Glass screen comes in full HD or 3,200x1,800-pixel-resolution versions. It's available now, starting at $999 (£806 or AU$1,377) in the US. It's got dual under-the-screen webcam lenses, but Windows Hello support, for now, will come from an optional fingerprint reader.
If you're still partial to the non-hybrid versions of these systems, the XPS 15 is getting an under-the-hood update to newer seventh-gen Intel Core i-series CPU, and even an option for Nvidia's new entry-level GeForce 1050 graphics chip.