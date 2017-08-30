Dell's rugged Latitude tablet lightens up, but stays serious

Not everyone needs a tablet that can be left in the dirt and rain or dropped onto a concrete pad. But if you do, Dell has one it would like to sell you.

The Dell Latitude 7212 rugged extreme tablet picks up where its predecessor -- the 7202 -- left off, able to survive field use for everything from construction to emergency services to the military. It's available with Windows 10 Pro or Windows 7 Pro if you're running legacy software and is built to handle drops, shocks and vibration along with water, blowing dust and sand, humidity and extreme operational temperatures from -20 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit (-29 to 63 degrees Celsius).

Sarah Tew/CNET

Despite its durability, the 7212 is nearly a pound lighter than the original starting at 2.8 pounds (1.27 kg). The 7212 is also available with more powerful processors and has a new full HD touchscreen, too, that's can be used with thick gloves or in the rain.

Along with those upgrades, Dell improved the tablet's accessory ecosystem with redesigned docks and power systems, a kickstand and rugged RGB backlit keyboard cover, a chest harness, active pen, 24- and 27-inch monitors and a wireless keyboard and mouse.

The Dell Latitude 7212 is available to order now starting at around $2,700, which converts to approximately £2,088 or AU$3,390.