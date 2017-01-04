D-Link's making it easier to enter the smart home. The company's newest security camera, introduced this week at CES in Las Vegas, costs just $70. A D-Link rep suggested the price could be even lower by the time the camera goes on sale this spring.
As a smart-home device that's priced more like a splurge than an investment, the $70 DCS-8000 LH still has night vision, sound and motion detection, a built-in microphone and a 120-degree field of view. You'll be able to view live footage from the cam with the myDLink Home app for iOS and Android.
By the time the camera hits stores, D-Link will be rolling out new features for the app as well.
- You'll be able to view time lapse footage of the day
- You can switch between a Home and Away mode on your camera with one click
- D-Link's security app will integrate with the Home app for easier functionality.
- You can store some footage online for free, with additional priced tiers for more storage
The online storage is important, as the $70 cam offers no SD card slot for local storage. D-Link also introduced a $120 model with two-way audio, a 180-degree field of view, and an SD card slot -- the DCS-8100LH if you want local storage.
It's been awhile since we've loved a D-Link smart-home cam, but a $70 connected model could be a steal if it's competent.