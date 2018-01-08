D-Link announced the DCH-212KT Wire-free Full HD Indoor/Outdoor Camera Kit at CES 2018. Available in Q2, D-Link's upcoming connected security cam kit will cost $350 (roughly £260/AU$450 converted). For your money, you get two rechargeable-battery-powered indoor/outdoor cameras and a hub with local internal storage.
A one-camera kit will also be sold for $250; additional cameras will cost $220 each. Here's an overview of the DCH-212KT's main features:
- 1080p HD resolution
- Indoor/outdoor rated
- Night vision
- Person detection
- 140-degree viewing angle
- Two-way talk
- Local storage via USB
- Up to 11 month expected rechargeable battery life
- Free 14-day/10GB cloud storage; optional subscription service also available for a fee
D-Link's new indoor/outdoor camera is also expected to work with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant and IFTTT at launch.
The DCH-212KT reminds me of Netgear's indoor/outdoor Arlo cameras, although D-Link's hub does not come with an integrated siren like Netgear's.
