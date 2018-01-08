CNET también está disponible en español.

Smart camera looks like a golf club, watches over your baby

Cocoon Cam's Clarity redefines traditional baby monitors with unique shape and features.

Cocoon Cam's Clarity monitors your baby's activity.

Cocoon Cam's Clarity baby monitor deviates from traditional security cameras. At $299, roughly £220/AU$380 converted, the Clarity monitor is priced to compete with the Owlet and Netgear's Arlo Baby. It will be available for sale in the second half of 2018. 

Check out some of the features offered on the Clarity:

  • 1080p HD resolution
  • Night vision
  • Motion detection
  • Alerts
  • Two-way talk

In addition to the basics you'd expect from a baby monitor, the Clarity is also supposed to track vital signs though what Cocoon Cam calls its "patented Contactless Breathing Monitoring" and send you related alerts.

Its unique shape is designed to sit like a floor lamp and hang over your baby's crib. Wall mounts are included for added safety. I'm curious about the accuracy of a "contactless breathing monitor," especially since devices that make direct contact like smart socks and other wearables aren't proven to reduce the occurrence of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS. So, how would a "contactless" device perform better?

