Canon

When most of the components of Canon's "new" EOS Rebel T7/EOS 1400D were first used, movie tickets cost $7.50, swine flu was a pandemic and Sully landed a plane on the Hudson River. This year's update to the 2016 Rebel T6/EOS 1300D gets a newish sensor, edging up a little from 18-megapixels to 24.1-megapixels, and a "7" in its name.

That's all, folks.

The autofocus and metering systems and image processor all date back to 2009, and while some of the features and design aspects have changed over the years, performance and photo quality have remained about the same. It's the only model in the company's dSLR lineup which hasn't been upgraded to the Dual Pixel CMOS with its on-chip and notably better autofocus.

It will even cost the same as the T6 does now when it ships in April, $550 for a kit with the 18-55mm f3.5-5.6 IS II lens. I don't have UK or Australian pricing, but I expect it to be about £385 and AU$550, which is what the T6 officially costs in those regions.

The cheap Rebels seem to exist just so Canon can offer what seem like insanely good deals during the holiday shopping season. So if you really want to buy it, wait until late October when you'll find it for a better price. Or buy the T6 now for cheap if you avoid the places that charge manufacturer recommended prices (RRP).